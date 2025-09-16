Is Imran Khan’s X Account controlled by foreign intelligence agencies?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan faced intense grilling from National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over control and operation of his social media accounts.

The interrogation, led by Additional Director Ayaz Khan, took place at Adiala Jail. According to insiders, Imran Khan refused to answer key questions, repeatedly asking investigators to leave and accusing them of fabricating a case against him.

When asked if foreign agencies such as the CIA, RAW, or Mossad were behind his accounts, he reportedly retorted that Jibran Ilyas, linked to his social media, was “more patriotic than many” and hinted the investigators already knew who might have Mossad connections.

Former PM clarified that his sister Aleema Khan is not involved in politics, denied links to Jibran Ilyas, and revealed that party leaders often avoid engaging with his posts due to fear of repercussions. During his jail time, he has been reviewing the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report, he added.

Imran Khan is facing scrutiny for allegedly inciting rebellion against state institutions through posts on X (formerly Twitter). He posted several centers on controversial May 26 post highlighting the 1971 civil war and the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report. The post, shared by Khan’s social media team, questioned whether General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the “true traitor” and included references to current leaders, suggesting their role in undermining PTI in recent elections.