QUETTA – The Balochistan government has declared health emergency across the province to prevent the spread of deadly Congo virus fever.

The virus has claimed around 16 lives, including a doctor, in the province while the total number of cases surged to 44.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki chaired a high-level meeting to review the health situation in the country where health secretary informed the participants that measures have been taken to contain the spread.

Following the meeting, authorities have declared a health emergency across the province to save the general public from the virus.

The chief minister has directed the implementation of anti-viral spray measures in dairy farms to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The minister stressed that individuals with symptoms of the virus should go for the medical treatment immediately.

Congo Virus Symptoms

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans through ticks found on cattle and other livestock, leading to severe symptoms such as high fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding.

With a high fatality rate and no vaccine or specific treatment available, the outbreak is a growing concern for the region.