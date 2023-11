KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has announced a bank holiday on November 9 (Thursday) on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day.

Federal government has already declared November 9 a public holiday to mark Allama Iqbal Day.

The SBP head office, allied offices and banks will remain closed on Thursday.

The SBP head office, allied offices and banks will resume working on November 10 (Friday).