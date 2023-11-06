Pakistani tourists planning to fly to Azerbaijan to spend some quality time, they are required to obtain a visit visa.

The government of Azerbaijan has launched an online service for issuance of e-visit visas to citizens of various countries, including Pakistan nationals.

Azerbaijan, the nation and former Soviet republic, is bounded by the Caspian Sea and Caucasus Mountains, which span Asia and Europe. Its capital, Baku, is famed for its medieval walled Inner City. Within the Inner City lies the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, a royal retreat dating to the 15th century, and the centuries-old stone Maiden Tower, which dominates the city skyline.

There are hillside towns that hide ancient mosques and minarets, as well as some of the most impressive modern architecture in the world in the form of the Flame Towers in Baku, so whatever your agenda and time.

Azerbaijan Visit Visa Fee November 2023

The country offers two categories – Standard and Urgent – for issuance of visit visa. The fee for single- entry 30 days electronic visit visa for Azerbaijan is $69 with standard category wherein the consideration period ranges between 3 to 5 days.

The visit visa for Pakistan nationals in urgent category is $119. The consideration period for visa application in urgent category is three to five hours.