Balancing the act wisely

FEW nations have mastered the perilous art of balancing rival powers as deftly as Pakistan.

In an era of mounting US-China rivalry, Islamabad has positioned itself not as a bystander but as a bridge. And lately, a surprise beneficiary of great-power competition. Latest being a US-Pakistan oil development agreement, reportedly brokered at the highest levels. While details remain scarce, the deal signals Washington’s renewed economic interest in a country long defined in American eyes by counter-terrorism and security concerns. For Pakistan, it is a rare injection of optimism into an economy starved for good news, and a tangible step toward energy self-reliance.

But what makes this moment significant is not the deal alone. It is the geopolitical chessboard on which it has been struck. Over the past decade, Pakistan’s relationship with China has moved from a historical cordial nature to a more strategic outlook. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has poured billions into Pakistan’s roads, ports, and power plants making Chinese capital the backbone of Pakistan’s infrastructure overhaul. Strategic and defense ties have deepened, cementing China as Pakistan’s most reliable long-term partner. Yet Islamabad has never fully severed its American connection. Despite ups and downs, Washington remains a crucial source of aid, military hardware and diplomatic leverage, especially in Afghanistan.

Walking this dual path requires more than luck. It demands calculated ambiguity. Pakistan has kept itself indispensable to China’s regional designs while staying relevant to the US strategic interests, a rare diplomatic balancing act in today’s polarised world. Washington’s renewed attention to Pakistan’s energy potential fits a familiar pattern of transactional diplomacy. For the US, new partnerships in South Asia offer a way to dilute Chinese influence while accessing untapped oil and gas reserves.

For Pakistan, potential offshore oil fields, possibly among the largest in the region, are a prospective game-changer. Energy independence could slash reliance on Gulf imports, redraw regional trade routes, and even turn Pakistan into an oil exporter. Even the US President hinted at this latter possibility on July 30 in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “Who knows, maybe they ‘ll be selling oil to India some day!” said President Donald Trump. If managed wisely, it could also boost Islamabad’s bargaining power in a way few other assets could.

For India, this is an uncomfortable twist. Long treated as Washington’s preferred South Asian partner, New Delhi has built its foreign policy around shared democratic values and strategic alignment with the West. But recent US tariff hikes on Indian exports, and now open engagement with Pakistan, complicate that narrative. India must now manage the optics of being sidelined while guarding its independence in arenas like BRICS or its energy ties with Iran and Russia. In short, India is being forced to walk its own diplomatic tightrope.

Pakistan’s balancing act is impressive yet risks are also real. Great powers have limited patience for ambiguity. If either Beijing or Washington decides Islamabad is playing both ends against the middle, the fallout could be swift. At home, economic fragility, political instability, and weak governance threaten to sap the benefits of any foreign policy success. An oil deal, no matter how lucrative, cannot substitute for structural reform and regulatory clarity. Without predictability, investments evaporate.

For now, Islamabad has created breathing space. Geography, energy potential and a seasoned diplomatic corps have allowed Pakistan to turn what was once seen as a liability — its position between rival powers — into leverage. In today’s multipolar world, flexibility is currency. Alliances are transactional, shifting with interests rather than ideology or history. By exploiting this reality, Pakistan has the chance to shape, rather than be shaped by, regional dynamics.

But that opportunity comes with an expiry date. The world’s patience is shorter, its competition sharper, and its margins for error thinner than ever. Pakistan’s high-wire act has dazzled so far. The question is how long it can keep its footing.

— The writer is an Islamabad-based healthcare executive, strategic thinker and policy analyst with interests in international relations and economic development. Views expressed are his own.