Bajaur’s Salarzai Tribes vow not to shelter militants amid major operation

BAJAUR – Laramadak tribe of Salarzai Tehsil in Bajaur district announced strong stance against terrorism, announcing that they will not provide shelter or support to any terrorist elements in the restive region.

The announcement came after a grand jirga held at the residence of Malik Fazal Rabi in the Baro area of Salarzai. The gathering witnessed the participation of numerous tribal elders and prominent leaders including Malik Gul Karim Khan, Malik Fazal Rabi, and Malik Sher Bahadur.

During the jirga, tribal elders collectively decided to maintain peace and security in the area by strictly prohibiting any activities that disrupt harmony or promote terrorism. They emphasized that anyone found harboring Khawarij terrorists would face expulsion from the community.

This tribal resolution follows a recent initiative by Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies, which urged local communities to actively cooperate in identifying and removing extremist elements from their areas. Authorities proposed that if tribes encounter difficulties in this task, they should seek assistance from official forces. Additionally, residents were advised to temporarily relocate to government shelters to safeguard themselves during operations targeting militants.

The tribal leaders firmly asserted their commitment to defend their homeland, rejecting any form of violence or terrorism on their soil. They vowed to take collective action, including launching a military campaign if terrorists attempt to infiltrate the region.

This united stance highlights the growing collaboration between local tribes and government authorities to eradicate militancy and restore peace in Bajaur, a district that has long been affected by extremist violence.