Operation likely against Fitna al-Khawarij in Bajaur after failure of KP peace talks

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday decided to launch an operation against militants of the “Fitna al-Khawarij” group in Bajaur district following the failure of peace talks.

The official sources said that a tribal jirga held in Bajaur to negotiate with the militants collapsed after they rejected three key demands including vacating the area.

Subsequent intelligence reports showed that around 300 militants are present in two areas of Mamond tehsil, with over 80 percent believed to be Afghan nationals.

Officials disclosed that Mamond tehsil has a population exceeding 300,000, of which more than 40,000 residents have already fled their homes due to the escalating threat. The operation will also extend to neighbouring Khyber district.

Commissioner Malakand Abid Wazir stated that arrangements for internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been finalised.

A total of 107 government buildings in Khar have been designated for temporary shelter while a tent village will be established at the Khar Sports Complex.

He assured that all necessary facilities would be provided to the displaced families.