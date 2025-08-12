Renaming and reshaping CPEC as CPAIEC

THE China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with its route from Kashgar to Gwadar and onward to Chabahar and Kabul, is a strategically significant project with far-reaching economic and geopolitical implications.

It aims to connect China with the Arabian Sea and beyond, potentially boosting regional trade and development. The CPEC is a key part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, aiming to link South, Central and West Asia. The corridor is expected to boost Pakistan’s economy through infrastructure development, job creation and increased trade. A deep-sea port at Gwadar, Balochistan, is central to the project, providing China with access to the Indian Ocean and potentially shortening trade routes to the Middle East and Africa. The CPEC enhances Pakistan’s strategic importance and strengthens ties with China, while also raising concerns for India and the US due to China’s increased presence in the region. The corridor could facilitate the transportation of energy resources, particularly oil from the Middle East, to China.

The CPEC offers landlocked Central Asian countries a route to the sea through Gwadar, potentially diversifying their trade routes. In past Gwadar and Chabahar were sometimes seen as economic rivals, has now become friends. There is great potential for collaboration, with Iran possibly connecting Chabahar to Gwadar to leverage the latter’s deep-sea capabilities. The CPEC would provide Afghanistan and Central Asian States with access to the Indian Ocean and facilitate its integration into regional trade networks. The CPEC faces challenges from anti- development terrorists active in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan to stop work in progress. Security concerns, political opposition and potential geopolitical tensions are matters of serious concerns for Pakistan.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a massive infrastructure project connecting Kashgar in China to Gwadar Port in Pakistan and it’s often viewed as a significant part of China’s larger Belt and Road Initiative. The route’s significance lies in its potential to reshape regional connectivity, trade and economic development, particularly for Pakistan and China. While the CPEC primarily focuses on the route from Kashgar to Gwadar, there’s also discussion about potential linkages to Chabahar Port in Iran.

The core of CPEC is a 3,000 km network of highways and railways connecting Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang region to Gwadar Port in Pakistan, a deep-water port on the Arabian Sea. The CPEC aims to facilitate trade, energy transport and industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan. It’s expected to reduce transportation costs and time for Chinese goods, particularly those coming from the Middle East and Africa. The CPEC has geopolitical significance, impacting regional dynamics, particularly in South Asia. The project is seen by some as a way for China to increase its influence in the region.

While not directly part of the main CPEC route, Chabahar Port in Iran is often discussed in relation to the CPEC. Now to me Chabahar is not a potential competitor to Gwadar. Rather it has become partner and can bring countless opportunities for cooperation and connectivity. Because of Indian involvement in Chabahar port quite some time back the CPEC still faces security challenges, potential conflicts with India and sustained regional cooperation. The CPEC is a long-term project with the potential to transform the economies and connectivity of the region.

Following the Israel-Iran war, Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian undertook a significant visit to Pakistan, accompanied by a high-level business delegation. The visit aimed to explore avenues for strengthening economic cooperation, with the Iranian leader expressing keen interest in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by linking it to Iran’s strategic Chabahar Port. This proposed extension was warmly welcomed by both Pakistan and China, as it holds the potential to enhance regional connectivity and extend trade routes to Africa and Europe via Iran, Türkiye and the Arabian Sea. In the aftermath of the Pakistan-India war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi played a pivotal role in mediating between Pakistan and Afghanistan, hosting talks in Beijing with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. This breakthrough created an opening for Afghanistan’s inclusion in CPEC. Coupled with the post-war strengthening of Pakistan-Iran ties, the participation of both Afghanistan and Iran could reshape CPEC into the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran Economic Corridor (CPAIEC), fostering lasting peace, stability and prosperity across the region.