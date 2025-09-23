Hussain, Nawaz shine as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to stay alive in Asia Cup 2025

ABU DHABI – Pakistan outclassed Sri Lanka by five wickets, reaching target with 12 balls remaining in much-needed win for Green Shirts.

Asia Cup is heating up as Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have both been eliminated from the tournament, clearing the path for an intense clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The match, scheduled for September 25, is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated encounters of the tournament.

Cricket fans are eagerly looking ahead to Pakistan’s showdown with Bangladesh, with high stakes on the line. A victory on Thursday could set up a highly anticipated third India vs Pakistan match on September 28, reigniting one of cricket’s most iconic rivalries.

Asia Cup has already delivered plenty of drama, and with Pakistan now in contention, the final stages of the tournament promise excitement, fierce competition, and memorable moments for fans across the subcontinent.

Pakistan’s pace attack put up a collective show to limit Sri Lanka to 133/8 in their Super Four meeting of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early, removing both Sri Lankan openers in his first two overs. Hussain Talat then turned the game further in Pakistan’s favour with a double strike in the eighth over, leaving the defending champions reeling at 58/5.

Kamindu Mendis fought back with a gritty half-century, scoring 50 off 44 balls with three fours and two sixes. However, wickets continued to tumble around him, and Afridi dismissed him in the penultimate over to end Sri Lanka’s hopes of a late surge.

Afridi finished with 3/28, while Haris Rauf and Talat claimed two wickets apiece. Abrar Ahmed also chipped in with one as Pakistan ensured Sri Lanka were restricted to a below-par total.

Pakistan won toss and opt to bowl first in Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday in ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.

This encounter is vital for both teams, who are looking to recover after defeats in their opening matches. Men in Green lost to India by six wickets, while Sri Lanka fell short against Bangladesh, losing by four wickets. Currently, Pakistan sit at the bottom of the Super Four standings due to a lower net run rate compared to Sri Lanka.

In T20 internationals, two sides faced off 23 times, with Pakistan winning 13 matches and Sri Lanka 10. In Asia Cup T20 history, Sri Lanka won two of the three previous clashes, while Pakistan claimed victory once in 2016.

Pakistan’s key players include Salman Agha (captain), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Haris (wk), and others.

Sri Lanka will miss fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who has been ruled out due to illness. The 22-year-old could not train over the last two days and is currently under medical care.

Pakistan:

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera.