Bahrain’s top commander meets COAS Asim Munir, lauds Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts

RAWALPINDI – Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

They held discussion on matters of mutual interest, regional security landscape and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation, said ISPR on Tuesday.

The Army Chief underscored the significance of enhanced collaboration in addressing shared security challenges and fostering peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.

Earlier this month, COAS Asim Munir visited Bahawalpur Cantonment to review the operational preparedness and training initiatives of the Bahawalpur Corps.

During his visit, General Munir praised the officers and troops for their unwavering dedication, high morale, and readiness for combat.

Addressing the personnel, COAS emphasized the importance of rigorous training as the foundation of a soldier’s professional development. He reaffirmed that maintaining such high standards of training is essential for the Pakistan Army to meet the evolving challenges of modern warfare.

As part of his visit, General Munir inaugurated several key initiatives, including the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Innovista Cholistan, and the Integrated Combat Simulator Arena. These projects are aimed at advancing medical education, enhancing Information Technology infrastructure, and improving combat training and readiness.

At CIMS, the COAS interacted with students from various universities across Bahawalpur, highlighting the Army’s commitment to supporting the youth. He encouraged students to pursue academic excellence and acquire skills that would contribute to the nation’s development. He also acknowledged the vital role of the younger generation in shaping the future of Pakistan.

In conclusion, General Munir reiterated the Army’s dedication to empowering the nation’s youth and supporting initiatives that help them achieve their full potential. The COAS was warmly welcomed upon his arrival by the Commander of Bahawalpur Corps.