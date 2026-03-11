Babar Azam decides to take short break from cricket on team management’s advice

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has decided to take a short break from competitive cricket on the advice of the national team management, the sources confirmed onWednesday.

According to sources close to the team management, Babar Azam has been advised to rest for a brief period, as part of a strategy to help him regain form and focus on his preparation for upcoming major competitions.

As a result, the former Pakistan captain will not participate in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Sources said that the national team management did not instruct Babar Azam to take part in the domestic tournament and instead recommended that he take time away from competitive matches.

Following this advice, Babar has informed the Lahore Whites management about his unavailability for the event.

Despite stepping away from the National T20 Cup, the right-handed batter has already resumed training.

Sources revealed that Babar Azam has begun working individually with coaches in the nets to refine his technique and address areas that require improvement.

The training sessions are primarily focused on restoring his earlier batting technique and improving his rhythm at the crease. The decision to work closely with coaches is part of a targeted preparation plan aimed at helping him return to top form ahead of upcoming franchise and international commitments.

Sources further said that Babar Azam has set his sights on the upcoming Pakistan Super League, where he is expected to play a key role for his franchise.

The batter has already started preparing specifically for the tournament.

Babar Azam will open the batting for Peshawar Zalmi in the next season of the PSL. The franchise will be hoping that the star batter returns refreshed and in top form for the highly anticipated tournament.