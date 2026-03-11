Traffic plan issued in Lahore for Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (R.A)

LAHORE – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Athar Waheed on Wednesday announced a comprehensive traffic plan for Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (21st Ramazan) to facilitate mourners and ensure smooth traffic flow across the city.

The plan issued by the City Traffic Police Lahore shows that the central procession will commence from a haveli inside Akbari Gate and will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah.

The CTO directed traffic officials to keep routes clear for ambulances and emergency vehicles during the procession and assured that alternative routes have been arranged to minimise inconvenience for commuters.

Seven parking areas have been designated for vehicles of the procession participants.

These include parking spaces near Salim Model High School, Chamberlain Road, Haider Sain, Greater Iqbal Park, Brandreth Road and near Delhi Gate.

In addition, single-line parking will be allowed from Ek Moriya to Masti Gate and Sheranwala Gate.

Traffic arrangements are being supervised by SSP Traffic City Zone Maqsood Ahmed Loon. To manage the situation, the traffic police have deployed 2 SPs, 5 DSPs, 52 inspectors and 674 wardens, along with lady wardens and traffic assistants.

The CTO said 16 forklifts and two breakdown vehicles will remain on standby in the field to immediately remove any obstruction from roads.

Under the traffic plan, several roads will remain closed or diverted.

Traffic from Azadi Flyover will be diverted towards the Railway Station, while the road from Azadi Flyover to Bhati Chowk will remain closed for all types of traffic.

Entry from Landa Bazaar to the Inner Circular Road will also be prohibited.

Similarly, traffic coming from Mall Road will be diverted via Istanbul Chowk and PMG Chowk towards Kot Street and Outfall Road, while traffic from the Secretariat side will be diverted from Kachehri Chowk towards Outfall Road and Saggian.

The authorities urged citizens to cooperate with traffic police to ensure smooth arrangements.

Citizens can contact the helpline 15 for guidance while traffic updates will also be available through FM 88.6 radio and the Rasta mobile application.