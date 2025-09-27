Azerbaijan’s victory in Patriotic War, triumph of truth, justice and dignity: Mushahid

Envoy terms Pak true friend with decade-old support to Azerbaijan in conflict with Armenia

Former Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, ex-Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday termed the victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War against Armenia triumph of truth, justice and dignity.

The decade-old war resulted in withdrawal of the occupying Armenian forces from the Azerbaijan territories and now the government of Azerbaijan is making speedy efforts to bring those territories in the main stream and bring development and modern-day facilities for the newly-settled communities of Azerbaijan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was addressing a seminar on ‘27 September—Remembrance Day: The Great Heroism’ organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan at the Heydar Aliyev Auditorium, the National University of Science & Technology (NUST).

Mushahid acknowledged Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev calling him a “strong leader” who took decisive action to liberate Azerbaijani territories after years of injustice perpetuated by a strong Armenian lobby in the West.

He also paid rich tributes to the leadership of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and described him as a leader of the Muslim world and the Global South.

Mushahid said that Muslim nations have historically been left to defend themselves, citing the example of Cyprus in 1974 and Pakistan’s pursuit of nuclear capability as a deterrent against aggression. He criticized Europe particularly Germany, for supporting Israeli aggression, and condemned the international guarantees as ineffective due to double standards often rooted in religion.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov on the occasion held that September 27 marked a day of great heroism and sacrifice for his nation, as it commemorates the beginning of the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 which restored Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity after nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.