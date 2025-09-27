China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia reaffirm support for stable Afghanistan

NEW YORK – The foreign ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, and Russia issued a joint communiqué following their fourth quadrilateral meeting on Afghanistan.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held yesterday on Russia’s invitation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. The four sides reviewed the situation in Afghanistan and released a joint statement stressing regional stability and global peace.

The communiqué reaffirmed support for Afghanistan as an independent, united, and peaceful state, while underlining the need for a country free from terrorism, war, and narcotics. The Afghan authorities were urged to dismantle terrorist infrastructure operating within their territory.

The ministers emphasized the importance of effective regional measures to improve Afghanistan’s economy, maintaining economic engagement, and expanding trade cooperation and connectivity with Kabul. They also reiterated the significance of continuing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Expressing deep concern over the security situation linked to terrorism in Afghanistan, the four parties stressed facilitating the voluntary return of Afghan refugees and ensuring Afghan girls have access to education, employment, and economic opportunities.