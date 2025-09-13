 Court issues written order on plea seeking blasphemy case against YouTuber Rajab Butt  

LAHORE – A sessions court in Lahore on Saturday issued a written judgment on a petition demanding the registration of a blasphemy case against well-known YouTuber Rajab Butt.

The petition, filed by a local complainant, alleged that the social media influencer made remarks that were disrespectful to religious sentiments, and therefore liable under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

The petitioner argued that Rajab Butt’s content amounted to a deliberate attempt to hurt the feelings of the religious community.

The complainant requested the court to direct police authorities to formally register a First Information Report (FIR) against the YouTuber under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In its written order, the sessions court noted the arguments presented and recorded its observations regarding the admissibility of the petition.

Rajab Butt, a well-followed digital content creator, has not publicly commented on the case so far.

The court’s written decision will likely determine whether authorities move forward with a formal blasphemy charge, which carries severe legal and social consequences in Pakistan.

The matter is being closely watched by legal observers, civil society groups, and the digital community, given its potential impact on online speech and the use of blasphemy laws against social media figures.