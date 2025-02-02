AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Azerbaijan envoy urges to strengthen trade, investment cooperation

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, has stated that it is essential to strengthen trade and investment cooperation to further enhance the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the leadership of both countries is committed to expanding trade partnerships and efforts are being made to strengthen ties at various levels, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of United Business Group (UBG), at his office .On this occasion, former President of ICCI, Ahsan Bakhtawari and Executive Member of FPCCI, Waqar Bakhtawari were also present. The meeting focused on further enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Khazar Farhadov stressed the need to initiate joint ventures between the two countries in the fields of energy, textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT and construction.

He further stated that Pakistan exports rice, textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, and IT services to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan offers investment opportunities in energy, petrochemicals, tourism and construction sectors.

Pakistan’s economy has immense potential, and Azerbaijani investors are keen to explore opportunities in various sectors, said Khazar Farhadov. He highlighted the importance of direct business-to-business (B2B) interactions between the business communities of both countries, stating that such engagements will further boost investment and trade activities.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador invited Pakistani traders and entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan, stating that Azerbaijan offers vast investment opportunities, and our government is providing all possible facilities to investors.—APP

News desk

