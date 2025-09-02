Green sticker fee update as free emission testing ends in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched strict action against vehicles operating without green emission stickers, following the expiry of the August 31 deadline.

An EPA spokesperson, Sajid Bashir, said the first phase targets vehicles manufactured between 2010 and 2015, which are being issued warning slips along with e-challans delivered via post.

The crackdown is part of the province’s broader effort to reduce vehicular pollution ahead of the upcoming smog season.

Over 350,000 vehicles have already been issued green stickers, which are only granted after successfully passing an emissions test. The test includes inspection of the engine, silencer, and catalytic converter.

Repeat violations will lead to heavy fines and possible vehicle impoundment. During smog season, vehicles without green stickers will be banned from entering Lahore city.

Green Sticker Fee Update

Spokesperson Bashir also confirmed that fees for obtaining the green sticker will be announced soon.

Earlier, the Punjab government had extended deadline for vehicles emissions tests till August 31.

Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh said that the deadline had been extended due to extra ordinary rush of vehicles at emissions testing booths.

EPA has carried out emission tests of 1,23,000 vehicles during the last 50 days. Warning was issued to 2,000 vehicles for excessive emissions. Owners were asked to bring vehicles again after taking measures to bring emissions within required parameters. It is to be noted that the vehicles manufactured in 2022 and after that are exempted from the emission tests.