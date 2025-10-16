Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus announces sudden retirement at 25

SYDNEY – Australia’s renowned swimmer and four-time Olympic gold medalist, Ariarne Titmus, has surprised fans by announcing her retirement at just 25 years old.

Australian media reported that Titmus made the decision to retire immediately.

She shared the news on social media, stating that she has spent 18 years in swimming and represented her country for 10 years. She described the decision as difficult but said she is happy with it.

Titmus said, “I have always loved swimming, but there came a time when I needed to see beyond the sport. The fear of cancer was a turning point for me, and it affected me mentally.”

Before the Paris Olympics, Titmus underwent surgery for a cancerous tumor.

Titmus made history as Australia’s first swimmer since 1964 to win back-to-back Olympic golds in a single event.

At the Paris Olympics, she defeated two former world record holders to claim the gold in the 400m freestyle.

Overall, she won eight Olympic medals across Tokyo and Paris, and holds world records in the 200m and 400m freestyle events.