Australian Dollar to Pak rupee rate unchanged today – 16 May 2025

LAHORE – Australian dollar’s buying rate remained steady in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs183.25 today on May 16, 2025.

Similarly, the selling rate of AUS dollar in Pakistan also recorded fluctuations as it stood at Rs186.5 against the local currency, according to Exchange Companies Association.

With official code of AUD, the Australian dollar is the official currency of Australia and it is acceptable in all of its external territories, and three independent sovereign states.

AUD to PKR Rate Today

1 AUD = Rs183.25

The exchange rate of AUD to PKR remains a top search for them as they send remittances to Pakistan to support their families.

Pakistan and Australia enjoy long-standing and growing relations, underpinned by deepening people-to-people links. Diplomatic relations were established on partition in 1947 and Australia has maintained a resident mission in the country since 1948.

As per the official website, the Australian government engages with Pakistan in the areas of security cooperation (including, counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism, defence, and law enforcement training), human rights, and development, including through official level dialogue.

Meanwhile, remittances received by Pakistan in April 2025 recorded at $3.2 billion, witnessing a decline of 22% on month on month basis compared to $4.1 billion in March 2025.

However, the remittances moved up by 13.1% year over year as they stood at $2.81 billion in April 2024.