Australia increases skilled visa income threshold: Read complete details here

‘Income thresholds are indexed annually so wages for skilled migrants increase at the same rate as Australian workers. This ensures that people cannot use skilled migration to undercut Australian workers,’ read a statement issued by the Home Affairs.

According to the official documents, the Core Skills Income Threshold (CSIT) will increase from AUD73,150 to AUD76,515. This change will impact nomination applications for the Core Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) and the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186).

Moreover, the Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT) will jack up from AUD135,000 to AUD141,210 which will impact nomination applications for the Specialist Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482).

Meanwhile, the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) used for the Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional visa (subclass 494) and the Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (RSMS) (subclass 187) will increase from AUD73,150 to AUD76,515. The authorities have clarified that this change is in line with the CSIT and subject to approval of relevant legislation.

The government has announced that the new nomination applications from July 1st, 2025 must meet the new relevant income threshold or the annual market salary rate, whichever is higher though the thresholds will remain the same for existing visa holders and nominations lodged before July 1st, 2025.​

It is to be highlighted that the government of Australia has already tightened the rules for international students to discourage immigration. As part of the measures, the government has increased fees for international students besides introducing a cap for 2025 enrollment.