Pakistan name squad for Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Fatima Sana Stars As Pakistan Women Edges Out Sri Lanka In T20 World Cup Clash
LAHORE – Women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, set to take place from 9 to 19 April at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground in Lahore.

Fatima Sana, who has led Pakistan in six T20Is and two ODIs, will continue to lead the women’s cricket team in the 50-over event, while Shawaal Zulfiqar makes a comeback to the national side after suffering from a shoulder injury during the tour of New Zealand in December 2023.

Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah

Reserve players: Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar and Umm-e-Hani

The six-team ICC event, which includes Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies alongside hosts Pakistan, will feature a single-league round-robin format. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground will host 15 matches of the event, with Pakistan playing Ireland in the opening match of the competition at the Gaddafi Stadium.

On 11 April, Pakistan will play Scotland at the LCCA ground in a day game, while the hosts will take on West Indies in a day-night fixture on 14 April at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan will face Thailand in their fourth fixture of the event scheduled on 17 April in a day-night fixture at Gaddafi Stadium, while their final group stage match will be against Bangladesh on 19 April at the LCCA ground, which will be a day match.

Pakistan fixtures (day matches begin at 9.30am and day/night matches at 2pm local time):

vs Ireland – 9 April, Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

vs Scotland – 11 April, LCCA (Day)

vs West Indies – 14 April, Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

vs Thailand – 17 April, Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

vs Bangladesh – 19 April, LCCA (Day)

Staff Report

