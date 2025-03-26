Pakistan faces mild to moderate drought conditions

ISLAMABAD – Parts of Pakistan are facing mild to moderate drought conditions due to below normal rains.

The situation is likely to persist or even worsen due to acute shortage of storage water in major reservoirs.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), recent rainfall spells have improved drought conditions in central and upper parts of Pakistan. But Sindh, southern parts of Balochistan and lower eastern plain areas of Punjab are still facing drought conditions.

Sindh (Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar), Balochistan (Chaghi, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Nushki, Washuk) and Punjab (Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan) are facing mild drought conditions.

Sindh (Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Karachi) and Balochistan (Gawadar, Kech, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran) are facing moderate drought conditions.

Overall, below normal rains (-40 per cent) are observed across Pakistan from September 1, 2024 to March 21, 2025. The major rainfall deficits were observed in Sindh (-62pc), Balochistan (-52pc) and Punjab (-38pc).

There is acute shortage of stored water in the Tarbela and Mangla dams and water in different rivers is flowing at extreme low level. The mean temperature during March 2025 in the lower half of the country is 2-3 °C above than normal. The consecutive dry days in some of the southern parts have even exceeded 200 days.

Keeping in view the current weather situation and seasonal climate outlook, the drought situation may exacerbate and intensify in the above mentioned drought affected areas of the country.

The emergence of flash drought is also anticipated in upcoming months in light of the lasting rainfall deficit as well as the increasing temperatures in months to come, as per the climatology of the country.

“Hence, it is advised to all stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures for drought prone areas. Farmers/agriculturists are advised to keep themselves updated from PMD website”, reads an alert issued by the PMD.