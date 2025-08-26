Islamabad to get free Wi-Fi at 30 public locations in major smart city push

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has officially unveiled an ambitious project to make the federal capital a “Free Wi-Fi City.”

The initiative aims to provide free internet access to citizens and tourists at key public locations, said CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

He confirmed that the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) will be responsible for running and maintaining the Wi-Fi infrastructure, while CDA’s technical teams will provide support.

To ensure the project’s sustainability, the CDA is developing a marketing and revenue model. The income generated will be used to upgrade and maintain the system in the long term.

Randhawa stated that the initiative aligns with the vision to develop Islamabad as a Smart City, offering citizens modern technology, improved connectivity, and easier access to online services.

Free Wi-Fi Locations in Islamabad

The CDA has planned to provide free Wi-Fi facility at 30 locations in the first phase across Islamabad.

The first 30 free WiFi sports will include metro and feeder bus stations, public parks, and other busy public areas.

The service is part of a broader plan to enhance digital accessibility and public convenience.