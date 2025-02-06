Aurat March granted permission for Feb 12 rally in Lahore

LAHORE – The deputy commission of Lahore has granted permission to Aurat March organizers to hold a rally in Lahore on February 12.

A government lawyer informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) about the development during hearing of a contempt petition filed by the organizers against the deputy commissioner for not giving permission for the march.

Justice Anwar Hussain heard the petition when the lawyer submitted a letter to the court outlining security arrangements for the march.

The letter stated that the Aurat March is scheduled for February 12, and that foolproof security will be provided to the participants.

After the permission was granted for the Aurat March, the high court disposed of the petition.

The Aurat March began in 2018 as a single march for International Women’s Day held in southern port city of Karachi. It has now become an annual event in various cities including Lahore.

The event draws mixed response with some slamming it for displaying inappropriate slogans on placards during the march while others call it a major movement for women’s rights in the country.