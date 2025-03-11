AGL55.37▼ -1.75 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.83▼ -1.9 (-0.01%)BOP13.16▲ 0.04 (0.00%)CNERGY7.4▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.51▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.73▼ -0.49 (-0.01%)DGKC125.38▼ -0.5 (0.00%)FCCL43.53▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)FFL14.85▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.98 (0.01%)HUMNL13.2▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF55.03▼ -1 (-0.02%)NBP81.81▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)OGDC218.82▲ 4.05 (0.02%)PAEL41.22▲ 0.32 (0.01%)PIBTL9.71▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PPL186.67▲ 5.19 (0.03%)PRL34.18▼ -0.04 (0.00%)PTC22.96▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL94▼ -1.72 (-0.02%)TELE7.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.94▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET20.76▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)TRG60.36▼ -0.14 (0.00%)UNITY29.09▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Honda CD 70 Dream two-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

Honda Cd70 Dream Latest Price 1 Year Easy Installment Plan For October 2024
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – With a blend of sporty look sand excellent fuel efficiency, Honda CD70 Dreams has created a significant place in Pakistani motorcycle market.

The 70cc motorcycle assures strong road grip during daily commute. It is equipped with sleek bodywork, a sharp headlight, and a taillight.

The Honda CD 70 Dream has impressive fuel average as it covers 55 kilometers per litre, which makes it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes in Pakistan where fuel prices are higher.

It is equipped with a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a 4-speed transmission. Currently, it is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan

As of March 2025, Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs168,900 in Pakistan.

Two Year Installment Plan for 2025

Meezan Apni Bike initiative is designed under the supervision of its Shariah Board and it is based on Musawammah – a Shariah-compliant mode of financing.

The bank offers two-year easy installment plan for Honda CD 70 Dream. If the buyer pays 30% or Rs52,470 in wake of down payment, the per month installment plan will be Rs5,108 for the period of two years.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

New Zealand announces squad for T20I squad against Pakistan

  • Pakistan

SC judge asks how civilians can be tried in military courts when Clause-D in place

  • Pakistan

FO looks into deportation of Pakistan’s top diplomat from US

  • Featured, Pakistan

How to download digital ID Card on phone as NADRA launches new feature?

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer