Honda CD 70 Dream two-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

LAHORE – With a blend of sporty look sand excellent fuel efficiency, Honda CD70 Dreams has created a significant place in Pakistani motorcycle market.

The 70cc motorcycle assures strong road grip during daily commute. It is equipped with sleek bodywork, a sharp headlight, and a taillight.

The Honda CD 70 Dream has impressive fuel average as it covers 55 kilometers per litre, which makes it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes in Pakistan where fuel prices are higher.

It is equipped with a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a 4-speed transmission. Currently, it is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan

As of March 2025, Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs168,900 in Pakistan.

Two Year Installment Plan for 2025

Meezan Apni Bike initiative is designed under the supervision of its Shariah Board and it is based on Musawammah – a Shariah-compliant mode of financing.

The bank offers two-year easy installment plan for Honda CD 70 Dream. If the buyer pays 30% or Rs52,470 in wake of down payment, the per month installment plan will be Rs5,108 for the period of two years.