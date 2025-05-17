Khaleeji dance captures global attention during Trump’s UAE visit

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates showcased its renowned hospitality during the recent visit of a US President — the second such visit in 17 years.

From a ceremonial military salute to traditional drummers and a floral welcome, Donald Trump was received with grandeur.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally welcomed the American president and highlighted the significance of the occasion.

Among the many cultural displays, one moment particularly captured global attention online — the performance of the traditional Khaleeji dance by a group of young Emirati girls. Their synchronized hair-flipping, in tune with traditional Gulf music, sparked widespread curiosity on social media platforms.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, several users surprise over the dance, with some calling it “unusual” and others questioned the cultural context behind the young women flipping their hair in a region often perceived as conservative by outsiders.

Much of the commentary appeared to stem from a lack of understanding of the UAE’s deep-rooted cultural traditions.

What is Khaleeji dance?

The Khaleeji dance — also known as Na’ashat — is a centuries-old art form that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Gulf region including the UAE. The word Khaleeji translates to “of the Gulf” in Arabic, and the dance is traditionally performed by women in groups.

Characterized by graceful movements and rhythmic hair-flipping from side to side, the dance is performed while wearing vibrant, embroidered garments known as thobe. These performances are further adorned with gold jewelry and other ornaments, adding a regal flair to the dancers’ appearance.

Contrary to assumptions, the dance is not a newly introduced spectacle or a special feature arranged for Trump’s visit. It is an age-old tradition, historically performed at weddings, national celebrations, and other significant social gatherings.

In response to online speculation, several X users shared archival footage showing women performing the Khaleeji dance in the presence of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan — a powerful reminder of the dance’s longstanding place in Emirati culture.

This latest performance, while viewed by millions online, was simply a continuation of a legacy — one that reflects the UAE’s pride in preserving its artistic and cultural expressions.