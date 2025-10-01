Security forces kill 10 terrorists  in joint IBO near Quetta  

QUETTA – Security forces on killed 10 terrorists in a joint intelligence-based operation against Indian-sponsored militants in Ghaza Band, a suburban area of Quetta, the officials said on Wednesday.

The security sources said that the operation was carried out following confirmed intelligence about the presence of a terrorist formation in the mountainous terrain of Ghaza Band.

The group was reportedly involved in multiple terror activities across the region.

An intense exchange of fire took place during the raid, leaving 10 terrorists dead, while two security personnel sustained injuries.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the site.

The officials said the security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country and would continue such operations until complete peace is restored.