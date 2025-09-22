Atlas Honda announces big discount at THESE 3s dealerships [Read Full List]

LAHORE – Atlas Honda, a leading bike manufacturer in Pakistan, has launched a special service initiative across selected 3S dealerships located in flood-affected regions in gesture of solidarity with its customers during difficult times.

From 22 to 27 September 2025, customers will be able to benefit from free motorcycle checkups along with up to 50% discount on labour charges.

The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities impacted by natural disasters.

This limited-time campaign aims to ease the financial burden on motorcycle owners affected by recent floods, ensuring their vehicles remain in safe, working condition.

Atlas Honda has reaffirmed its dedication to standing by its customers and contributing to recovery efforts through practical, on-ground support.

Atlas Honda is one of Pakistan’s leading motorcycle manufacturers, known for producing reliable and fuel-efficient bikes. A joint venture between Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company Japan, it has been serving the Pakistani market for decades.

Atlas Honda’s motorcycles are widely used across urban and rural areas due to their durability, affordability, and easy maintenance.

The company offers a range of models, including the CD 70, CG 125, CB 150F, and Pridor, each designed to cater to different riding needs and preferences.

Atlas Honda also maintains an extensive network of 3S dealerships for sales, service, and spare parts across the country, a key reason behind the strong resale of the motorcycle in Pakistan.