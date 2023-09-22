NEW YORK – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar called for the need for joint global action to deal with economic challenges in his address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing the global forum, the premier extended congratulations on the successful convening of the session on behalf of the Pakistani people and government. Islamabad’s desire for peaceful relations with all neighboring countries, including its long-standing rival India.

Kakar stressed curbing all forms of terrorism including Hindutva extremists as India continued extra-territorial killings.

He called for countering all militants without discrimination including fascist groups like Hindutva-inspired militants threatening genocide against Muslims and Christians in India.

Kakar urged opposition against causes of militancy which according to him included poverty, injustice, foreign occupation, and distinguishing genuine freedom struggles from terrorism.

He pointed out that Kashmir is the key to peace between Pakistan and India. Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest issues on the agenda of the Security Council. He regretted that India has evaded implementation of the Security Council’s resolutions, which call for the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir to be decided by its people through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

PM condemns the cross-border attacks against Pakistan by the TTP, Daesh and other groups operating from Afghanistan. He said though Islamabad enjoys Afghan support and cooperation to prevent these attacks, but it is also taking necessary measures to end this externally encouraged terrorism.