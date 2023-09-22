LAHORE – Journalist Khalid Jamil was arrested from his residence in the capital on Thursday, and was handed over to the FIA by a local court on Friday.

The Bureau Chief of Daily Ausaf was presented in a local court and FIA sought his 10-day remand.

Jamil’s counsel opposed the remand saying that filing the case was against the freedom of speech, and urged the court to dismiss the case. After arguments, the court sent Jamil on two-day remand.

The accused was held on Thursday, and his picture surfaced online, showing an Islamabad-based journalist holding a page with his ID, address and FIR number on it.

He was taken into custody under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code, for sharing and propagating triggering posts online.

Officials said Jamil has been involved in ‘anti-state’ narratives, and statements can incite masses to commit crimes gainst state or public tranquility.