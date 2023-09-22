Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

Kakar, who is in the US to attend UN General Assembly session, discussed matters of mutual interest with UN secretary general during the meeting. The two leaders also discussed the challenges faced by Pakistan due to Afghan refugees.

The caretaker prime minister met with Guterres on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations.

Premier Kakar briefed Guterres on the flood disasters in Pakistan and relief measures taken to resettle the affected people.

Kakar urged Antonio Guterres to fulfil commitments developed nations had made with Pakistan for support after last year’s floods.

PM Kakar thanked the Secretary-General for his unwavering support during last year’s floods and for co-hosting the Geneva Conference on Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework.

He also apprised him of the newly established Special Investment Facilitation Council, which has the objective of promoting investments into Pakistan for robust economic recovery of country.