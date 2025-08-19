US revokes over 6,000 student visas under strict immigration policy

WASHINGTON – The United States on Tuesday cancelled more than 6,000 student visas this year as part of the Trump administration’s tough immigration measures, citing the legal violations, overstaying and security concerns.

The administration significantly expanded its screening process including enhanced checks of applicants’ social media accounts. The officials said the move reflects a broader crackdown under President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, which has taken a particularly stringent approach toward student visas.

A State Department official confirmed the cancellations, noting that nearly 4,000 visas were revoked due to criminal offences such as assault, theft, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In addition, around 200 to 300 visas were withdrawn over alleged links to terrorism.

“Most cancellations were due to lawbreaking and overstaying, but in some cases, students were found to be involved in activities that posed security risks,” the official said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that hundreds — possibly thousands — of visas had been revoked, including those of students, because individuals were engaged in actions that ran counter to US foreign policy priorities.

The decision has drawn criticism from Trump’s opponents, who argue it undermines free speech protections guaranteed under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Earlier this year, the State Department instructed American diplomats abroad to remain vigilant against visa applicants suspected of participating in anti-American or politically sensitive activities.