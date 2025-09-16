Asia Cup 2025 shake hands controversy: How does BCCI official react?

DUBAI – India’s cricket team came under sharp criticism after allegedly disregarding sportsmanship during the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14.

Despite securing a seven-wicket victory, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain at the toss while the Indian players also did not follow the post-match tradition of greeting their Pakistani counterparts with handshakes.

Earlier this week, Suryakumar had faced backlash in India after he was seen shaking hands with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during another match in Dubai, drawing strong criticism and online outrage from Indian fans.

BCCI official’s response

Reacting to the controversy, a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that there is no law requiring players to shake hands with the opposition.

“Look, if you go by the rules of the game, there is nothing that obliges a player to shake hands with the opponents,” the official told an Indian news agency.

He added that such gestures are a matter of goodwill and convention rather than compulsion.

“Since there is no rule, the Indian team is not bound to shake hands with an opposition that shares a history of strained relations,” he said.