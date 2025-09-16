Nadra Makes Big Announcement To Resolve Biometric Issues

KARACHI – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced plans to introduce facial recognition technology for elderly citizens who face difficulties with fingerprint verification due to age-related issues.

NADRA spokesperson Shibahat Ali said that this initiative aims to ease the verification process for senior citizens who struggle with biometric authentication.

He also emphasized the importance of timely registration of newborns, stating that failure to do so is a violation of the child’s basic rights. NADRA issues a Juvenile Card for individuals under 18 years of age, which remains valid until they reach adulthood.

He said a parental CNIC is mandatory for the issuance of a child’s identity card. If one parent is unavailable for any reason, the ID of the other parent is sufficient for processing the application.

Currently, NADRA operates 359 counters across all centers in Karachi, with plans to increase capacity to better serve the population.

Additionally, the spokesperson clarified that in the case of divorce, a certificate must be obtained from the relevant Union Council to update records accordingly.

Earlier, NADRA has announced that Succession Certificate services are now available at all its centers across Pakistan.

Previously limited to selected branches, citizens can now visit any NADRA center nationwide to submit their application for aSuccession (Inheritance) Certificate — a vital legal document required for transferring the assets of deceased family members.

The initiative aims to enhance accessibility and reduce processing delays, enabling families to complete succession matters more efficiently and without unnecessary travel.