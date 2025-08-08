2000 internships for Punjab graduates with Rs60,000/month stipend [Details inside]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has unveiled an internship program for agriculture graduates as part of its efforts to empower the youth and strengthen the agricultural sector.

Under the initiative launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, 2,000 graduates will be offered internship. The program is designed to provide practical training and financial support to young professionals entering the agricultural workforce.

Monthly Stipend

Selected graduates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000 during their internship. The program intends to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and field experience, enabling interns to contribute effectively to the province’s agricultural development.

Eligibility

Applicants must hold a BSc (Hons) degree in Agriculture Sciences or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

They must also be under the age of 25 on the closing date of applications.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the program is set for August 15, 2025.

To apply, eligible candidates must submit a hard copy of the application along with certified academic documents, identity proof, domicile, and two recent passport-size photographs to the Director Agriculture (Extension) in their respective districts.

The Agriculture Department of Punjab is overseeing the program and has provided a helpline (0800-17000) for queries. Applications can be submitted between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

This internship program is a reflection of the Punjab government’s commitment to youth development and agricultural innovation, aligning with the vision of “Sona Ugalta Punjab”.