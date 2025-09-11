Asia Cup 2025: Mike Hesson introduces blindfold challenge for Pakistani players

SHARJAH – As the Pakistan cricket team intensifies its preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup, head coach Mike Hesson has introduced innovative training techniques to keep the players both engaged and challenged.

During a practice session, Hesson surprised the squad with a “blindfold challenge.” In this exercise, players were blindfolded and tasked with completing different activities on the field — ranging from locating a cricket ball to finding a glass of water.

To make the drill more interactive, each blindfolded player was paired with a teammate whose job was to guide them using only verbal instructions.

However, the activity quickly turned into a blend of discipline and humor. While some teammates gave accurate directions to help their partners, others playfully misled them — at times kicking a disposable glass further away or giving confusing instructions.

According to team sources, the exercise was designed not only to build trust and coordination among players but also to encourage quick reflexes, effective communication, and mental focus under pressure. The light-hearted challenge reportedly boosted team spirit, with players enjoying the mix of fun and skill-building ahead of the high-stakes tournament.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign later this month, where coach Hesson aims to balance rigorous training with innovative drills to keep the squad mentally sharp and united.