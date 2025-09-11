Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists move Supreme Court against Pak-India match

NEW DELHI – The announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 schedule has triggered strong opposition from extremist groups in India, particularly against the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India. The high-voltage encounter is scheduled to take place on September 14 in Dubai, but efforts are underway by certain hardline elements to prevent the match from happening.

The Indian media reported that the opposition escalated to a new level this week when a petition was filed in the Supreme Court of India, demanding a ban on the Pakistan-India match.

The plea argued that bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan should not be allowed under the prevailing political circumstances.

However, the attempt was swiftly dismissed by the country’s top court.

A SC two-member bench comprising Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Vijay Bishnoi refused to entertain the petition, observing that the matter did not warrant judicial intervention. “It is just a match,” the bench observed, declining to proceed further with the case.

The development comes amid heightened political sensitivities surrounding Pakistan-India relations, where cricket often becomes a flashpoint for nationalist sentiment.

The matches between the two sides are among the most watched and commercially significant events in world cricket, drawing global audiences and substantial revenues for organizers.

The upcoming encounter on September 14 will be one of the highlights of the Asia Cup group stage. Depending on the progress of both teams, the fans could witness additional face-offs — one in the Super Four round and potentially another in the final.

The cricket analysts say that while political tensions continue to influence bilateral cricket, the multilateral tournaments such as the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup remain the only platforms where the fans can witness the iconic rivalry unfold on the field.