IHC seeks details of cases against Imran Khan from NAB, FIA and police

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the police to submit details of all cases registered against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The order came during the hearing of Imran Khan’s petition seeking to halt ongoing actions by NAB, FIA, and the police.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan presided over the proceedings, where Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar, his sisters, and NAB officials appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer requested the formation of a larger bench to hear the matter.

However, the NAB officials opposed the request, arguing that the petition did not present any grounds that warranted a larger bench.

NAB’s special prosecutor informed the court that additional time was needed to compile and provide the full record of cases against the PTI founder. In response, Khan’s counsel suggested granting all parties a period of seven days to submit details.

After hearing arguments, the court directed NAB, FIA, and the police to furnish complete details of the cases registered against Imran Khan.