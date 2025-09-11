Punjab decides to regulate all private boats operating in flood-hit areas

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to regulate all the private boats operating in the flood-affected areas, and announce to bear the cost of their operations.

The provincial government also removed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Jallapur Pirwala, a tehsil of Multan badly hit by floods, after reports emerged of irregularities in rescue operations.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, addressing a press conference in Lahore, said the action was taken following an incident in which a private boat was found charging flood victims for transportation to safer locations. She announced that all private boats operating in flood-affected areas will now be regulated by the government, which will bear the cost of their operations.

Rejecting criticism that relief efforts were absent, Bukhari said: “It is unfair to make sweeping statements that no one has helped. Around 2.2 million people have been shifted to safe places, and 139 boats are currently engaged in rescue operations in Multan alone. Punjab is battling one of the most severe calamities, and our focus remains on relief rather than politics.”

She further stated that the ousted AC has been replaced by Mukarram Khan as the new Assistant Commissioner of Jallapur Pirwala.

Bukhari stressed that flood victims will not be left unattended until they are safely rehabilitated in their homes. She criticized attempts to exploit the disaster for political gain, adding: “The Punjab government does not show stubbornness; where mistakes are made, we correct them.”

On the flood situation, she confirmed that conditions at Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah are under control, and the technical committee has decided against breaching any embankments in those areas.

Turning to commodity prices, the minister said wheat prices have dropped by Rs700 per maund. She directed strict enforcement of official flour rates, warning that unfair price hikes or hoarding of wheat would not be tolerated. She also ordered the Price Control Force to take action against shopkeepers failing to display official flour prices.