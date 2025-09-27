Cm Maryam Says Nawaz Sharif Proud Of Her Political Journey

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was initially hesitant when she entered politics but she is confident he would be proud of her today.

Speaking to participants of the 55th Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College on Saturday, CM Maryam paid tribute to the Pakistan Navy for its valuable role in rescue and relief operations during floods.

She urged the nation not to vote for those who divide society but for service and hard work instead.

“Give daughters opportunities, trust, and encouragement, and they will move forward and excel,” she stressed.

The chief minister highlighted her government’s focus on making Punjab safer for women. She said she had rejected past traditions, introduced new approaches and ideas, and had to work harder than her brothers to prove herself.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that although her father was reluctant when she began her political journey, she gradually learned the intricacies of politics and now believes Nawaz Sharif takes pride in her accomplishments.