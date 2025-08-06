CDA’s lower-grade staff win big in Hajj 2026 balloting; check complete list here

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has brought joy to dozens of its Muslim employees by successfully conducting the official balloting for the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage.

In a heartwarming development, a large number of lower-grade employees ‒ including supervisors, lift operators, security guards, fitters, gardeners (Malis), and beldars ‒ who had applied for the sacred journey, eagerly awaited the results of the draw.

Following the transparent balloting process, the CDA management released and displayed a complete list of successful applicants, mentioning their names, designations, and respective departments. The announcement sparked happiness and gratitude among the lucky employees, many of whom had dreamed of performing Hajj for years but lacked the financial resources to do so on their own.

The officials stated that the authority is committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all its staff members, regardless of their scale or designation.

The balloting was conducted under strict supervision to ensure fairness and transparency. Hundreds of employees had submitted their applications for the 2026 pilgrimage, hoping to be among those selected.

The initiative has been widely appreciated not only within the authority but also in the federal capital’s other circles for inclusivity and care for the welfare of junior and lower-grade staff.

Here is a complete list of winners: