Punjab imposes new rule for home construction in housing societies

LAHORE – The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a new role for those building new homes or own one in housing societies across the province.

It has declared the installation of three-chamber septic tanks mandatory in all houses as the step aimed at safeguarding public health and the environment.

EPA Punjab Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh said contaminated water poses a growing threat to public health. To counter the risk of disease spread through wastewater, the EPA has mandated a standardized septic tank system for all residential and commercial properties.

The agency has also instructed housing societies to adopt a dual water management approach and to install water treatment plants as part of environmental compliance.

Septic Water Tank Sizes

EPA has announced the Standardized Septic Tank Sizes:

5 Marla house: 6 ft (L) × 4 ft (W) × 4 ft (H)

10 Marla house: 9 ft × 6 ft × 4 ft

1 Kanal or commercial plaza: 10 ft × 6 ft × 5 ft

3–4 Kanal plaza: 15 ft × 6 ft × 5 ft

Above 4 Kanal: 16 ft × 6 ft × 5 ft

This immediate implementation is now part of all new environmental approvals, with the LDA, PHA, FDA, GDA, and RDA already notified. Authorities have also been instructed to enforce compliance at the time of land subdivision approvals.

Field officers have been directed to strictly monitor the installation of septic tanks to control pollution and ensure the health and safety of residents.