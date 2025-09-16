Did TikTokker Samiya Hijab, alleged abductor sign deal ?    

ISLAMABAD – TikToker and social media influencer Samiya Hijab on Tuesday pardoned the accused, Hassan Zahid, in a case of alleged abduction and threats, leading the district and sessions court to approve his bail.

During the hearing before Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Aamir Zia, the investigating officer, Muhammad Ishaq, informed the court that Samia had forgiven the accused.

The judge, however, directed that either the complainant herself or a family member must appear before the court to record a statement.

After a short break, Samiya appeared in court and submitted her statement, confirming that the matter had been settled.

When asked by the judge whether she wished to pursue the case further, Samiya replied: “Our matter has been resolved. I withdraw my case. I have no objection to the accused being granted bail or acquittal.”

Following her statement, the court approved Hassan Zahid’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs20,000.

Outside the courtroom, Samiya chose not to answer questions from journalists regarding the reconciliation.

When asked if any financial settlement was involved, she left without comment.