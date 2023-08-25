BUDAPEST – Pakistan’s most renowned Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Friday qualified for the Paris Olympics and World Athletics Championship final.

He secured the place in final of the both competition with an incredible throw of 86.79 meters in the final attempt.

Arshad Nadeem managed to qualify for the prestigious events with all the injuries and surgeries.

Arshad has already built a solid resume for Pakistan at his age. He is the first athlete from the country to qualify for the Olympics (2020) where he finished fifth before notching the same position at the World Athletics Championships in 2022.

He has won international Gold medals in Javelin at Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and South Asian Games.