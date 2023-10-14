In a bid to step up the accountability process following the Supreme Court’s verdict resurrecting graft cases, the Establishment Division notified the posting of four military officers in different departments of the National Accountability Bureau.

According to the notification, Brig Muhammad Khalid of infantry has been appointed Director National Accountability Bureau in (BS-20), Lt Col Nadeem Muzaffar as Additional Director in (BS-19), Major Waleed Khalid of Military Intelligence as Deputy Director (BS-18), and Major Qais Kamran Syed of Military Intelligence as Deputy Director (BS-18).

These military officers have been appointed on secondment basis on standard terms and conditions as contained in JSI-4/85 with immediate effect. The notification was issued after approval by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar.

It is worth mentioning that after approval by the NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed, a letter was written to the Establishment Division for the deputation of officers from the military departments.

Sources said besides the services of intelligence agencies, the NAB had also sought the services of officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, FBR, FIA and other departments for technical support to investigate white-collar corruption.

The sources added that the intelligence officers and officials appointed on deputation will perform their duties on their own scale and salary. They said a strong and effective intelligence system will be established in the NAB to speed up the accountability process.