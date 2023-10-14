Following the orders of the Apex committee, the Anti-Narcotic Forces on Saturday conducted an operation and seized drugs in huge quantities from warehouses in Balochistan.

The ANF officers raided three warehouses located in the Pishin district, and a substantial amount of narcotics were seized. The narcotic officers along with the district administration burnt down thousands of kilos of drugs which are allegedly manufactured in the warehouses and supplies in the local areas, however, no arrests have been made during the operation.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan had seized 428.943kg of drugs worth US$ 10.411m internationally, arrested 36 persons including a woman, and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.