Netanyahu claims ‘Gaza Land is ours,’ crushing Palestinian Hopes for Statehood

ISLAMABAD – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a massive settlement project in the West Bank, targeting land Palestinians hope to claim for a future state.

Speaking at the Maale Adumim settlement, Netanyahu declared defiantly, “There will never be a Palestinian state. This land is ours,” amid a dramatic escalation in the decades-long conflict.

E1 project, which could effectively cut the West Bank in two and isolate East Jerusalem, received final approval from Israel’s Defence Ministry last month. The plan, which includes thousands of new housing units and nearly $1 billion in infrastructure upgrades, has reignited international criticism.

Netanyahu flanked by far-right coalition members, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has openly vowed to erase any prospects of a Palestinian state “through action, not slogans.”

The timing is provocative: just days after Israel attempted to assassinate Hamas leaders in Qatar, drawing widespread condemnation, the settlement push risks further alienating Western allies. Some countries are now considering recognizing a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in protest.

Previously frozen in 2012 and 2020 due to pressure from US and Europe, E1 plan now moves forward, potentially undermining the two-state solution and escalating tensions in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

International observers warn that this latest expansion could permanently derail peace efforts, with settlements in the West Bank widely regarded as illegal under international law. Netanyahu’s defiant stance makes clear: Israel’s government is doubling down on its claim to contested land, regardless of global backlash.