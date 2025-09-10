AGL72.19▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)AIRLINK155.63▼ -1.88 (-0.01%)BOP18.68▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL14.13▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)DFML35.16▲ 0.61 (0.02%)DGKC239.7▼ -0.42 (0.00%)FCCL58.91▲ 0.48 (0.01%)FFL18.58▼ -0.08 (0.00%)HUBC197.07▲ 1.55 (0.01%)HUMNL17.67▲ 1.5 (0.09%)KEL5.6▼ -0.15 (-0.03%)KOSM6.73▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF106.84▼ -0.22 (0.00%)NBP177.31▲ 1.36 (0.01%)OGDC272.92▼ -0.23 (0.00%)PAEL54.84▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)PIBTL13▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL196.06▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL32.26▼ -0.08 (0.00%)PTC24.82▲ 0.67 (0.03%)SEARL118.11▲ 1.99 (0.02%)TELE8.09▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TOMCL54.43▲ 0.55 (0.01%)TPLP10.33▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET25.1▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TRG62.27▲ 3.68 (0.06%)UNITY28.06▲ 0.37 (0.01%)WTL1.56▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
Wednesday, September 10, 2025

iPhone 16 gets Big Price Cut with Launch of iPhone 17; Check Out New Prices

Iphone 16 Gets Big Price Cut With Launch Of Iphone 17 Check Out New Prices

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Apple fans as the tech giant made a move that will excite those looking for old device. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus got big price cut of $100.

Apple announced major price cut for its iPhone 16 lineup. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are now $100 cheaper, with the iPhone 16 dropping to $699 and the 16 Plus to $799. Under new offer, iPhone 16E remains the most budget-friendly option at $599.

But that’s not all, as the company is phasing out older models. iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max will no longer be sold through official Apple channels, making this the perfect time to grab the latest models at discounted prices.

With these moves, Apple fans have a golden chance to upgrade their phones without having hole in pocket.

iPhone 16 New Prices

iPhone Model New Price
iPhone 16 $699
iPhone 16 Plus $799
iPhone 16E $599

iPhone 17

After months of rumours, stories, and all, iPhone 17 is finally here as the new series comes with four exciting models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and top of line iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Fans have plenty to celebrate, especially with the Pro Max, which packs a record-breaking 5,088 mAh battery, the first iPhone to cross the 5,000 mAh mark, promising the longest battery life Apple has ever delivered. With its massive 6.9-inch display, 48MP triple-camera system with an upgraded telephoto lens, and 8K video recording, the Pro Max is designed to impress. Plus, Pro models now support reverse wireless charging for AirPods and Apple Watch.

Iphone 16 Gets Big Price Cut With Launch Of Iphone 17 Check Out New Prices

iPhone 17 series models boast stunning LTPO OLED displays with 120Hz ProMotion, Apple’s new A19 and A19 Pro chipsets, and iOS 26 with smart AI-powered features. The Pro models shine in bold new colors like orange, dark blue, black, and white, and feature lightweight titanium and aluminum builds.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series promises fans cutting-edge performance, jaw-dropping photography, and battery life that truly lasts all day, making it a must-have for tech enthusiasts everywhere.

iPhone 17 Air: What Apple packed into its Slim 5.6mm device that excites fans

 

 

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer