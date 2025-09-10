iPhone 16 gets Big Price Cut with Launch of iPhone 17; Check Out New Prices

ISLAMABAD – Good news for Apple fans as the tech giant made a move that will excite those looking for old device. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus got big price cut of $100.

Apple announced major price cut for its iPhone 16 lineup. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are now $100 cheaper, with the iPhone 16 dropping to $699 and the 16 Plus to $799. Under new offer, iPhone 16E remains the most budget-friendly option at $599.

But that’s not all, as the company is phasing out older models. iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max will no longer be sold through official Apple channels, making this the perfect time to grab the latest models at discounted prices.

With these moves, Apple fans have a golden chance to upgrade their phones without having hole in pocket.

iPhone 16 New Prices

iPhone Model New Price iPhone 16 $699 iPhone 16 Plus $799 iPhone 16E $599

