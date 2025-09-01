Arc of hubris

The monsoon has once again arrived like an uninvited guest who refuses to leave quietly.

Punjab’s plains, once green with rice and cotton, are now a mirror of muddy waters, reflecting not the sky but the failures of our imagination. Twenty lives have been lost and 150,000 people evacuated in Punjab, so far the most affect province. Buffalos, cows and goats — the wealth of the poor — have been swept away like chess pieces in a game rigged against them.

For many, these scenes are a painful déjà vu of 2022, when one-third of the country was submerged and damages reached $30–40 billion. The tragedy today is not just the flood itself, but the realization that Pakistan has learned little since. We remain trapped in a cycle of reacting, rebuilding, and forgetting — like a man trying to bail water from a sinking boat without plugging the hole.

Our leaders, in their wisdom, see salvation in concrete. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after his aerial survey of Narowal, renewed his mantra: build dams, and floods will vanish. Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz echoed him from Rajanpur, promising both compensation and concrete walls. Their words were heavy with empathy but light on imagination, like offering a plaster when the wound demands surgery.

Yet science tells a different story. Rivers are not criminals to be locked behind bars of cement. They are living beings with tempers, rhythms, and needs. Hydrologists remind us that floods are not walls of water to be crushed by engineering, but pulses of life that recharge aquifers, renew wetlands, and sustain the Indus delta. Deny them their floodplains and they will, like any chained force of nature, break free with greater fury.

Irony has a cruel sense of timing. Just weeks ago, Pakistan unveiled its first Green Taxonomy — a proud declaration that future investments will be judged on whether they are truly “green.” Yet, the same government now parades dams as climate solutions. This is like hosting a vegetarian feast while roasting a lamb in the backyard. Donors can smell the contradiction.

And they already have. After the 2022 floods, donors at Geneva pledged $9 billion for recovery, yet Pakistan could secure only $5 billion — not because the world turned away, but because imagination fell short in shaping credible, investable projects. Translation: no more blank cheques for concrete dreams dressed in green robes. The money will flow only if our projects echo the logic of ecosystems, not the hubris of engineers.

Meanwhile, in the makeshift camps of Rajanpur and Multan, families huddle under tarpaulins, staring at the waters where their homes once stood. Their autumn harvest lies underwater, their future postponed yet again.

Pakistan stands at a forked river of choices. One path follows the arc of hubris — deeper into debt and dams, mistaking concrete for salvation. The other bends toward resilience, built on wetlands, floodplains, and the wisdom of living with water. The irony is that nature has already traced the arc we should follow. Whether we heed it or not will decide not just the fate of our floods, but the fate of our future.

—The writer is political analyst, based in Islamabad.

([email protected])