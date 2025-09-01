Massive flooding : Crisis of good governance

Monsoon floods have become a recurring disaster in Pakistan.

Almost every year, the country faces widespread destruction, though the scale and nature of the damage may vary. In 2022, Pakistan experienced one of the worst floods in its history: over 1,700 people lost their lives, and economic losses exceeded $15.2 billion. The total economic impact, including relief, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts, crossed $30 billion. More than 33 million people were affected, and millions were displaced. The losses spanned across homes, agriculture, livestock, and critical infrastructure.

While heavy rainfall is a natural cause of flooding, the consistent destruction points to serious lapses in governance and disaster management. Poor planning, lack of preparedness, and environmental degradation all contribute to making floods deadlier each year.As of September 1, 2025, the monsoon floods have again wreaked havoc across Pakistan, with over 850 reported deaths; mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). These regions experienced intense rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides. More than 1,000 people have been injured, and over 30,000 displaced.Urban flooding in Karachi has caused massive destruction, including damage to roads, bridges, homes, commercial zones, and significant loss of life and livestock. Northern areas KP, GB were and AJK were hit by severe flash floods, heavy rains, cloudbursts, and Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), intensifying the disaster.

Punjab Province was primarily flooded due to the release of excess water into the three eastern rivers; Ravi, Beas, and Sutlejby India which had suspended Indus Water Treaty-1960 on April 2025. While these riverbeds are usually dry outside of monsoon season, the sudden influx of water, including from breaches in the Madhopur Barrage, overwhelmed the region. Although India did issue a warning, the scale of the flooding caught Pakistani authorities unprepared. According to The Guardian, “Flooding is common during monsoon season, which occurs from about July to September every year. But this year’s monsoon rains – made more erratic, unpredictable, and deadly by the climate emergency – have unleashed chaos that has left Pakistan and its government scrambling.”In Punjab, over three million people are estimated to have been affected or displaced. Infrastructure, housing, commercial centers, and public utilities have suffered major losses.Natural disasters like heavy rain and storms cannot be prevented, yet their consequences can be managed with effective governance and strategic planning. Unfortunately, successive governments in Pakistan have failed to address core issues contributing to flood disasters.

Some of the major problem areas, causing flooding include: a) blocked natural drainage systems: across Pakistan, especially in urban areas, natural watercourses have been encroached upon or blocked. b) unregulated urban expansion: housing schemes and residential colonies have been allowed on riverbeds and floodplains, c) deforestation: northern Pakistan, including KP, AJK and GB has seen decades of deforestation, worsening flood risks, d) lack of water storage infrastructure: few dams or reservoirs exist to control excess water flow, e) river siltation: rivers have become heavily silted, reducing their capacity to carry floodwaters, f) climate change and environmental degradation: these have intensified weather patterns and increased flooding frequency, g) poor urban planning: cities are ill-equipped to handle heavy rains, leading to widespread urban flooding, h) seismic activity: landslides in mountainous areas are increasingly common due to environmental degradation.

These issues are not new. Flooding of this scale has occurred repeatedly since the 1950s. Yet governments have consistently failed to take long-term steps to end, reduce or mitigate the damage.One of the most damaging decisions has been allowing influential individuals and developers to build housing colonies on old water channels and riverbeds. During monsoons, these channels naturally fill with rainwater, leading to severe damage in areas that should never have been inhabited in the first place.

Equally alarming is the unchecked deforestation in the KP, Kashmir and GB. This has continued for decades, supported by political elites from nearly all major parties. In the 2025 floods, massive quantities of timber; illegally felledwere seen floating in rivers and streams, especially in GB and Kashmir. Indeed, deforestation directly contributes to flooding. Trees absorb and slow rainwater, reduce runoff, prevent soil erosion, and stabilize slopes. Without tree cover, rainwater flows rapidly into rivers and streams, overwhelming them and triggering floods, landslides, and soil erosion. As environmental experts opines; “deforestation increases flooding by removing trees, which are vital for absorbing and slowing rainwater. With less forest cover, soil loses its water-holding capacity, leading to increased surface runoff that quickly overwhelms rivers and streams, causing floods downstream. Without trees to hold soil in place, erosion and landslides are also more likely.”

Floods in Pakistan are no longer just a natural disaster, rather part of governance crisis in the country. Every year, the same issues are exposed: blocked drains, deforestation, inadequate infrastructure, illegal construction, and environmental destruction.It is high time that Pakistan adopts a serious, long-term strategy to mitigate flood risks. The suggested straggles include: a) enforcing environmental regulations, b) banning construction on riverbeds and natural waterways, c) immediate stoppage of deforestation and massive reforestation campaigns, d) investing in dams, reservoirs, and water management infrastructure, e) developing resilient urban planning frameworks and f) holding accountable those involve in deforestation, illegal allotment of lands for housing colonies, blocking natural drainage areas violate land and environmental laws.

Unless urgent and sincere action is taken, floods will continue to devastate Pakistan, year after year, exposing millions to unnecessary suffering and loss. The solution lies not just in disaster response, but in disaster prevention through good governance, strategic planning, and environmental stewardship.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.